Image caption Ken Bruce hosts Popmaster every weekday morning on Radio 2

"In the event of a tiebreak, the exasperated presenter will flip a coin to decide the winner."

It's something Ken Bruce tells Radio 2 listeners every morning - but, for the first time ever, Popmaster actually did go down to a coin toss on Monday.

After being tied on 30 points each, Rachel from Cambridgeshire and Tim from West Sussex wrongly answered successive questions in the quiz's tiebreak.

"Right, then," sighed Ken, "the coin's out," before declaring Tim winner.

Fellow Radio 2 host Sara Cox declared it: "The tie breaker that never ends."

"My nerves are in shreds!" wrote Lydia on Twitter.

"Doing well aren't we?," said contestant Rachel at one point.

"Yeah, we'll be here all day at this rate," grimaced Ken.

"Is it over?," asked Scotty Mac.

Some of the questions the pair got wrong are below and you can scroll down for the answers.

No cheating. Ken is watching.

Image copyright Tricia Yourkevich

The Questions

Which group reached number in 2006 with the single No Tomorrow?

What 1976 top three hit by the Miracles has the same title as a 2004 top three hit by Girls Aloud?

Which duo sang about the Other Side of Love in 1982?

Which two singers had a hit duet with I Finally Found Someone in 1997?

The Answers

Orson

Love Machine

Yazoo

Barbra Streisand and Bryan Adams

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.