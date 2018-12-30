Ten powerful pictures from 2018
Ken Mainardis of Getty Images picks his favourite images of 2018.
Andrew Renneisen
Portraits are often staged and contrived, and it is rare to see them produced in a conflict zone. The young man pictured here looks no older than a high school student, but his struggle can be felt through the photograph. Because of the massive devastation, Yemen is a hard place to create great imagery, but here the photographer connects the reader to this young man.
Sean Gallup
As the leaders of the European Union depart from a meeting in Salzburg, Theresa May is seemingly isolated from the pack as she has fallen a few paces behind and is wearing a striking red suit jacket. With the Brexit negotiations ongoing at this time, this image has been seen to represent the United Kingdom’s current standing in Europe and the rest of the world.
Charles McQuillan
The story of Brexit is so often told around press conferences and political meetings. A big part of the tense negotiations with the EU has centred on the issues surrounding the Irish backstop. Photographer Charles McQuillan set out to capture the people who could be the most affected, to tell a broader story. One of these is this fisherman who works in the waters off Northern Ireland. The picture shows the union flag flying over a spot in the water where the border might be post-Brexit.
John Moore
A two-year-old girl cries as her mother is searched and detained near the border between the US and Mexico, where there have been growing tensions over the past year. The asylum seekers had rafted across the Rio Grande from Mexico and were detained by US Border Patrol agents.
Matthias Hangst
Johann Andre Forfang of Norway competes during the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games. Photographs like this one demonstrate the skill of specialist sports photographers. Matthias has been covering skiing for many years, and he clearly had this shot planned, but his ability to execute it is first-class. As the skier takes flight, the Olympic rings are reflected in his goggles, making a stunning picture.
Andreas Rentz
Several years ago, the Cannes Film Festival introduced a rule that women had to wear heels on the red carpet. Here, you can see Kristen Stewart kicking off her Christian Louboutin heels as she walks down the famed red carpet, going barefoot and bucking authority.
Mario Tama / Getty Images
This photo stands out because it juxtaposes a natural disaster against a familiar aspect of everyday life, in the form of a round of golf. These disasters have become so commonplace that the ash plume from the Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island is not going to divert the attention of this man from getting his perfect shot.
Win McNamee
This image shows Christine Blasey Ford as she is sworn in before testifying at the Senate Judiciary Committee in September 2018. Ford accused Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her when they were high school students, a claim he denied. Ford’s emotion is clearly portrayed in this image, which captures the pressure she was under while subject to intense scrutiny as a result of her highly-publicised testimony.
David Ramos - FIFA
The weight of his nation’s expectations was on Paul Pogba’s shoulders heading into the 2018 World Cup and here, it appears that burden has been lifted from him. This tremendous shot, taken from the field after the final, shows Pogba looking to the night sky while holding the trophy after France defeated Croatia to become world champions.
Kevin Winter
This image looks like a piece of fine art or an image shot for an album cover, but in fact this frame was taken at the 2018 Grammy Awards during Lady Gaga’s performance. It was shot by Getty’s Kevin Winter, who is able to freeze her movement against the perfect background while using the appropriate exposure.