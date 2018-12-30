Ten powerful pictures from 2018

The story of Brexit is so often told around press conferences and political meetings. A big part of the tense negotiations with the EU has centred on the issues surrounding the Irish backstop. Photographer Charles McQuillan set out to capture the people who could be the most affected, to tell a broader story. One of these is this fisherman who works in the waters off Northern Ireland. The picture shows the union flag flying over a spot in the water where the border might be post-Brexit.