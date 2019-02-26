Find out more about the different editions of the BBC News website

You can now see more of the top stories relevant to your nation, alongside the main UK and international headlines.

The change we have made means that we take your UK nation (England, Northern Ireland, Scotland, Wales) into account when displaying the top stories on the News front page. For example, if there is an education story about a policy which only affects England and Wales, then we may choose to replace it for Northern Ireland and Scotland with a story that is more directly relevant to your nation.

How does it work?

This feature is only available when you're signed into your BBC account.

If you provided your postcode when registering for your BBC account, you'll automatically see more of the top stories for your nation (England, Northern Ireland, Scotland or Wales) when you are signed in.If you didn't provide a postcode, or if you'd like to change the selected nation, you can edit your preference using this settings option on the News front page. You can also choose to remain with the existing UK-wide option.

In some situations we cannot reliably determine your nation from your postcode* so you'll see UK-wide stories but you can select England, Northern Ireland, Scotland or Wales using the settings option on the News homepage.

*this can happen because we use only the first part of your postcode for this feature and some postcode regions overlap national boundaries.

I've selected my nation but am not seeing more news for my nation. Why is this?

The feature only affects the stories at the top of the News front page. There won't always be different stories for your nation, so on some days you won't see any change.

Can I give you feedback?

Yes, tell us what you think of this change. Contact BBC News Online.