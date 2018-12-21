2018 Quiz Of The Year Part 1

How well do you remember the stories and people in the news this year?

Test your memory of 2018 in our four-part Christmas quiz - 52 questions for 52 weeks of the year.

If you cannot see the quiz, click here.

Picture credits - Getty Images, BBC, Alamy

2018 Quiz of the Year 2: April - June

2018 Quiz of the Year 3: July - Sept

2018 Quiz of the Year 4: Oct - Dec

Join the conversation - find us on Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and Twitter.