Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Grande had been teasing her song all week

Ariana Grande has released a surprise single in which she addresses four of her ex-boyfriends, including Mac Miller and late former fiancé Pete Davidson.

Big Sean and Ricky Alvarez also crop up in the track, titled Thank U, Next.

She sings: "Thought I'd end up with Sean/But he wasn't a match/Wrote some songs about Ricky/Now I listen and laugh.

"Even almost got married/And for Pete I'm so thankful/Wish I could say thank you to Malcolm/Cause he was an angel."

Malcolm is a reference to Miller, who died in September at the age of 26.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Mac Miller was "an angel", Ariana Grande sings

The track continues: "One taught me love/One taught me patience/And one taught me pain/Now I'm so amazing.

"Say I've loved and I've lost/But that's not what I see/So look what I got/Look what you taught me.

"And for that I say/Thank U, Next."

Grande and Miller met in 2013 and confirmed they were in a relationship in 2016. They split up earlier this year.

Image copyright Reuters

She then got together with Davidson in May and the pair got engaged shortly after. They split up last month.

It's less than three months since Grande released her fourth album Sweetener, but a lot has happened in her life since then.

Meanwhile, Davidson appeared on Saturday Night Live this weekend, telling the audience: "I know some of you are curious about the break-up, but the truth is, it's nobody's business.

"Sometimes things just don't work out and that's OK. She's a wonderful, strong person and I genuinely wish her all the happiness in the world."

SNL controversy

But Davidson found himself in hot water for his appearance on the show after he aimed a joke at a US war veteran.

Dan Crenshaw is a former US Navy Seal who lost an eye in an explosion in Afghanistan in 2012.

An image of Crenshaw wearing an eye patch was shown, with Davidson commenting: "This guy is kind of cool, Dan Crenshaw.

"You may be surprised to hear that he's a congressional candidate from Texas and not a hitman in a porno movie.

"I'm sorry. I know he lost his eye in war or whatever."

Crenshaw tweeted a measured response.

Skip Twitter post by @DanCrenshawTX Good rule in life: I try hard not to offend; I try harder not to be offended. That being said, I hope @nbcsnl recognizes that vets don’t deserve to see their wounds used as punchlines for bad jokes. — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) November 4, 2018 Report

But others were less than impressed, including John McCain's daughter Meghan.

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.