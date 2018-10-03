Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Debates over the name of Raymond McCreesh Park have gone on since it was opened in 2001

A long-running dispute over naming a Newry play park after an IRA hunger striker appears to have been resolved.

Newry, Mourne and Down District Council has decided to dispose of the Raymond McCreesh park site, saying it is now "surplus to requirements".

Other public bodies will now have first refusal on the Patrick Street facility under what is known as a D1 process.

A decision on whether to retain or discard the name of the site will then be a matter for its new owner.

Unionists had demanded the name of the park be changed, while republicans insisted it be retained.

SDLP councillors were caught in the middle.

Originally named Patrick Street play park, it was renamed in 2001.

'Surplus asset'

Following a report into play facilities in the area, an agreement was made on Monday night to dispose of the site.

SDLP Councillor Michael Savage told BBC News NI: "The decision was taken, after a number of months looking at play park provision in this area, that McCreesh Park, based on the low score that it came up with as part of that independent process, would be surplus to requirements for the council.

"It would then be earmarked as a surplus asset."

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Raymond McCreesh died on hunger strike in the Maze Prison in 1981

The council now plans to build a new play facility on Doran's Hill, which runs alongside the existing park.

There are also plans to build 200 homes nearby.

Image caption Local residents say there is ongoing anti-social behaviour in the area

Sinn Féin, which has an office on the same street as the park, is unhappy with the decision.

Newry councillor Liz Kimmins said more community consultation is needed.

"The people in the Ballybot and Barcroft areas areas have strongly supported the name to stay," she said.

"There have been a number of consultations over time. The SDLP, in my opinion, are finishing the work of the Orange Order."

'Summer from hell'

However, some residents in the area support the decision - not necessarily because of the park's name, but rather because of the poor condition of its facilities and ongoing anti-social behaviour in the area.

Newry woman Sheila Hughes said she had had "the summer from hell" living near the park.

"They're spilling up the steps at the back of the park into where the houses are and they won't move," she said.

"It's hard when you don't have anywhere else to send them or anywhere else for them to go."