Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The air ambulance was called after a horse bolted at Pembrokeshire County Show

A show where a horse bolted, injuring eight including a 12-year-old boy, will continue as organisers reassure visitors safety is "paramount".

Six people were taken to hospital after a horse jumped over an enclosure fence at the Pembrokeshire County Show near Haverfordwest on Wednesday.

Organisers say four people are still in hospital as Pembrokeshire Agricultural Society plan to review the incident.

Parts of the ground were shut after the incident and the horse was captured.

The air ambulance was called to help the injured, including an 83-year old man, after the accident on the second day of the three-day show.

The horse, which was in competition, threw its rider and broke loose into the crowd before it went "on a rampage".

Skip Twitter post by @pembscountyshow Mr Davies also paid tribute to members of the public attending the show who reacted to the accident in a calm and helpful manner and who rendered valuable assistance.

He added that the show would continue as planned tomorrow (Thursday, 16th August). #PembsCountyShow2018 — Pembrokeshire Show (@pembscountyshow) August 15, 2018 Report

Organisers cancelled the remainder of the horse competition after the horse bolted at about 15:00 BST on Wednesday.

The final day on Thursday will open at 10:00 and agricultural society chief executive Jan Pearce said the show is safe.

"Health and safety to us is paramount," Ms Pearce told BBC Radio Wales.

"Everything is in place from a health and safety perspective.

Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption An air ambulance was called to the scene after the horse bolted

"With any livestock, there is always that little risk but for us, we put everything in place and as a society it is paramount to everything we do."

The annual show, which attracts around 100,000 visitors a year, was first held in 1784.

An eyewitness described hearing the "footsteps" of the horse before it ran into people.

"I grabbed my sister and ran into one of the stalls," said Rebecca Pugh from Whitland in Pembrokeshire.

Image caption Eight people were injured and six were hospitalised after the horse bolted

"I saw the horse knock one person over, then I could see people running after it."

Ms Pearce added that the society employ a health safety contractor for the show and a "review" will take place on Friday.