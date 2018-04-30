Image copyright RTE Image caption The security alert forced Connolly Station to close

Thirteen sticks of TNT explosives have been found at Connolly Station in Dublin.

However the explosives could be up to 40 years old, according to Irish police.

The train station in Dublin city centre was closed for several hours after workers found the explosives at about 11.30am.

The area was cordoned off and neighbouring houses and offices were evacuated.

The Irish Army Bomb Disposal team declared the area safe just after 14:00 local time.

Iarnród Éireann (Irish railways) confirmed the explosives were "historic in nature" and said normal services resumed this afternoon.

The Irish Army have describe the explosives found near Sheriff Street, adjacent to Connolly railway station, as 'commercial'.

The explosives were made safe at the scene and removed to a secure military installation for disposal.

Dublin airport

Earlier, the Irish army also dealt with suspicious substance found in Dublin Airport.

The substance was destroyed in a secure location on site and the scene was declared safe at 13.30 local time..

Again, a sample has been removed to a secure military installation for further examination.