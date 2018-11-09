THIS COMPETITION IS CURRENTLY NOT LIVE

Are you aged 11-18 and do you have a story you want to tell people about your life, your family or your friends or community?

Is there an issue you feel others should be aware of, which you have experience of or that really matters to you?

The BBC Young Reporter Competition gives young people like you a unique chance to tell their story on TV, radio, online or on social media with the help of BBC journalists, producers and programme makers.

Have you experienced something unique and special that you want others to know about? Is there an issue which affects you or your community that you want to tell others about?

Perhaps you or someone close to you has come through a particularly difficult time, or maybe you have achieved something amazing you want to tell others about.

If so enter the BBC Young Reporter Competition before the closing date (Sunday 6th January 2019).

The most original and interesting stories will be put in front of a panel of presenters, reporters, senior editors and programme makers from programmes and platforms such as Newsbeat, Newsround, The One Show and BBC Three.

They'll choose the best and most powerful stories - four of which will be made with the winning entrants and will be broadcast by the BBC on either TV, radio, online or social media platforms.

HOW TO ENTER

To enter you simply USE THIS FORM to send us the outline of what your story is - you can either write, record or film yourself telling us about this.

Don't worry too much about the style or the format at this stage and remember we don't want the finished story, just an outline of what it is about.

There are two categories - My Life and My World. There are two age groups for each of these depending on whether you are aged 11-15 or 16 to 18. Just enter one category.

All stories which reach the shortlist stage will be checked prior to final judging to make sure they are factually true and accurate and legally sound. So make sure yours is!

Parental permission is needed before you can enter, and if your story is about a sensitive topic, such as your health, your religion or your sexuality then please get your parent/guardian to email us BEFORE you enter at youngreportercompetition@bbc.co.uk so we can offer the relevant advice and support.

Stories will be judged on editorial merit - that means the strength of story, originality, and the personal story or background around it. Judges will be looking for a range of diverse stories from across the UK.

The rules - or terms and conditions - for the competition are here.

The privacy notice which tells you how we will use your information is here.

TIPS FOR ENTERING

Remember we are after strong powerful personal stories related to subjects not usually broadcast on the BBC. They must be true.

The story must be original and about an issue or a personal experience or insight which has not been widely reported about before and/or reflects the life of the contributor or their friends and/or family.

Each entry will need to answer the following question: Why you want to share your story and what it would mean to you to share your story. That's to give us a bit of background about why you want to tell this story, what it means to you - why is it relevant to you and your life?

Remember we don't need the finished story, it is just the outline of it we want to hear about - so don't worry too much about how it is written or recorded.

To inspire you here's some examples by young people who have told their stories on the BBC before:

Grace wanted to tell others how bullying can be overcome. She worked with the BBC News at Six to share her story.

Grace wanted to tell others how bullying can be overcome. She worked with the BBC News at Six to share her story.

And Rony shared his experience of being a Syrian refugee in Birmingham.

Syrian boy on new life as a Brummie

Liv told us about what it's like living with big feet.

Abbianca thought her school should be doing more to tackle knife crime and a group of students from Kent reported on the experience of not wearing make-up for a day.

So get thinking and best of luck.