The 1967 Abortion Act was a bid to end life-threatening backstreet practices, that were often the only option for many women who wanted a termination.

Last year the UK's Department of Health reported that there were 190,406 abortions carried out in England and Wales, slightly lower than the figure for 2015.

In Northern Ireland where the law is much stricter than the rest of the UK, abortions are only allowed if a woman's life is at risk or there is a permanent or serious risk to her physical or mental health.

However, in the summer the UK, Scottish and Welsh governments ruled that women seeking an abortion could now travel to England to have them free on the NHS.

