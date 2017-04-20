General Election: What matters to you?

Image caption People will get to vote on June 8th

People across the UK will get to vote on who they want to run the country in a general election on June 8th.

Perhaps you are a first time voter deciding which candidate to vote for or even if you are too young to vote you might want to have your say.

BBC School Report wants to hear what issues are important to young people and why.

Maybe there's an issue in your area that affects you, or it might be something about your life that you think the Government could help change?

Tell us about the things you think politicians should be considering and why.

