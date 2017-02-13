Prisons under pressure
Undercover filming reveals prison chaos
Panorama footage in one of Britain's biggest jails exposes widespread drug use and a lack of control.
- 13 February 2017
Prison undercover: The reporter’s story
Undercover reporter Joe Fenton tells his story of working in the crisis-hit prison system.
- 13 February 2017
Rise in prisoners released by mistake
Official figures also show a record high in assaults against prison staff in England and Wales.
- 27 July 2017
'Shameful' £20,000 bonus for prisons boss
Michael Spurr was given the payment despite jails being branded "unacceptably violent and dangerous".
- 21 July 2017
Analysis: Trusting inmates
Lucy Ash asks if we should we place more trust in prisoners.
- 18 January 2017
- 18 January 2017
- 18 January 2017