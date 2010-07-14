The BBC News app gives you the best of BBC News wherever you are
- Published
With the latest news and analysis from our journalists around the world and the unique human stories behind current events, we've got the best of our journalism in one place.
Click here to download the BBC News app from the App Store for iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch.
Click here to download the BBC News app from Google Play for Android devices.
Features include:
- Stories available and updated as they happen, with news alerts delivered within seconds
- A personalised feed with a choice of thousands of topics - so you get the news that matters most to you
- Videos of the Day. Watch the best of our footage and see what's getting people talking
- BBC Stories - your world revealed through in-depth storytelling
- For UK users, watch the BBC News Channel live
Depending on the contract you have, data charges may apply for accessing the internet on your mobile device.
If you are not sure about the potential charges, please ask your mobile network provider. You may find some costs are included in your existing price plan or that you can opt for a data package that gives reduced charges for accessing the internet.
The BBC does not charge you to access mobile content.