Sweden has celebrated a royal wedding between Crown Princess Victoria and her former fitness trainer.

Victoria, 32, tied the knot with 36-year-old commoner Daniel Westling.

More than 1,200 guests, including royals from around the world, attended the lavish ceremony in Stockholm Cathedral.

The couple, who met in 2002, later rode through the capital in a horse-drawn carriage as tens of thousands of people lined the streets.

Victoria was escorted down the aisle by her father. She is first in line to succeed him.

After exchanging vows, the couple took to the same royal barge that Victoria's parents, King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia, used on their wedding day exactly 34 years ago.

The newlyweds were transported to the Royal Palace, for an evening banquet with guests from around the world.

It is Sweden's first royal wedding since 1976.

Guests attending the festivities include the Norwegian and Danish royal families, Queen Beatrix of the Netherlands, Prince Albert of Monaco, and the UK's Earl and Countess of Wessex.

As Crown Princess Victoria's husband, gym owner Mr Westling has assumed the title of Prince Daniel, Duke of Vastergotland.

Sweden's monarchy has no political power, but the king or queen represents the nation and greets foreign dignitaries.