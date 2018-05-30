BBC News Home

Top Stories

Roseanne Barr

ABC drops Roseanne show after racist tweet

The comedian tried to explain away the tweet as a "joke", but ABC called it "repugnant".

Related content

Arkady Babchenko

Ukraine blames Russia for reporter's death

Russian journalist Arkady Babchenko, a critic of the Kremlin, was shot outside his flat in Kiev.

Italian Prime Minister-designate Carlo Cottarelli (right) and Italian President Sergio Mattarella in Rome, 29 May 2018

Key Italy talks amid fears of snap poll

Italy's president and prime minister-designate may find their only realistic option is new elections.

North Koreans dare to criticise 'vampire leader'
Video

North Koreans dare to criticise 'vampire leader'

Market trader 'Sun Hui' gives her view on Kim Jong-un from inside the country.

Artwork 'The Stowaways'

The boys on the ice

Fan in a heatwave

Hotter years 'mean lower exam results'

There is a significant link between higher temperatures and lower school achievement, says a US study.

Missouri Governor Eric Greitens

Missouri governor in sex scandal resigns

The former Navy Seal has been under criminal investigation this year and faces impeachment.

David Copperfield

Copperfield not liable for Briton's injuries

The US magician was negligent but not responsible for a man's injuries during a trick, a jury says.

Riot police officers detain a demonstrator during a protest against Nicaragua"s President Daniel Ortega"s government in Managua, May 28, 2018

Nicaragua 'using mobs to quash protests'

Amnesty International accuses Nicaragua's government of using armed groups to suppress protesters.

Volcanic gases rise from the Kilauea lava flow that crossed Pohoiki Road near Highway 132, near Pahoa, Hawaii, US on 28 May 2018

'Don't toast marshmallows on Hawaii volcano'

The USGS has responded to a query on whether it is safe to roast marshmallows over a volcanic vent.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifying before congress in America

Country bans Facebook for a month

Papua New Guinea aims to crack down on fake profiles and may make its own rival social network.

Volcanic gases rise from the Kilauea lava flow that crossed Pohoiki Road near Highway 132, near Pahoa, Hawaii, US on 28 May 2018

'Don't toast marshmallows on Hawaii volcano'

The USGS has responded to a query on whether it is safe to roast marshmallows over a volcanic vent.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifying before congress in America

Country bans Facebook for a month

Papua New Guinea aims to crack down on fake profiles and may make its own rival social network.

Demonstrators protest against the expansion of Texas-based Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain pipeline project

Canada to buy Kinder Morgan pipeline assets

Canada says the C$4.5bn purchase was necessary to ensure construction of the controversial project.

A Belgian police officer at the scene of a shooting in Liege

Gunman kills three in Belgium attack

Two female police officers are among the dead in an attack being treated as a terror incident.

woman survivor 3 weeks after the storm

Hurricane Maria 'killed 4,600 in Puerto Rico'

A Harvard estimate puts the number of deaths at more than 70 times the official toll of 64.

News Navigation