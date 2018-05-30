BBC News Home
ABC drops Roseanne show after racist tweet
The comedian tried to explain away the tweet as a "joke", but ABC called it "repugnant".
Ukraine blames Russia for reporter's death
Russian journalist Arkady Babchenko, a critic of the Kremlin, was shot outside his flat in Kiev.
Key Italy talks amid fears of snap poll
Italy's president and prime minister-designate may find their only realistic option is new elections.
North Koreans dare to criticise 'vampire leader'
Market trader 'Sun Hui' gives her view on Kim Jong-un from inside the country.
Hotter years 'mean lower exam results'
There is a significant link between higher temperatures and lower school achievement, says a US study.
Missouri governor in sex scandal resigns
The former Navy Seal has been under criminal investigation this year and faces impeachment.
Copperfield not liable for Briton's injuries
The US magician was negligent but not responsible for a man's injuries during a trick, a jury says.
Nicaragua 'using mobs to quash protests'
Amnesty International accuses Nicaragua's government of using armed groups to suppress protesters.
'Don't toast marshmallows on Hawaii volcano'
The USGS has responded to a query on whether it is safe to roast marshmallows over a volcanic vent.
Country bans Facebook for a month
Papua New Guinea aims to crack down on fake profiles and may make its own rival social network.
Canada to buy Kinder Morgan pipeline assets
Canada says the C$4.5bn purchase was necessary to ensure construction of the controversial project.
Gunman kills three in Belgium attack
Two female police officers are among the dead in an attack being treated as a terror incident.
Hurricane Maria 'killed 4,600 in Puerto Rico'
A Harvard estimate puts the number of deaths at more than 70 times the official toll of 64.
