Co-là breith caillte GMA

"Shinty enthusiasts will be pleased to hear that a new Shinty club has been formed in Glasgow, and is called "The Blawarthill Argyll Camanachd Club". The president of the club is Mr A.E.M. Stevenson, Blawarthill, and the players and supporters all hail from Argyllshire, principally from Lochfyneside. The club has entered for the Scottish, Celtic and Iain Chisholm cups and the Shinty League, and, having several well-known Argyllshire players on the books, it looks like and intends making a name for itself. A splendid field has been obtained at Yoker, and is only about fifty yards from the cars which run from Queen Street"