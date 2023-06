Na Sgitheanaich agus Cupa MhicThàmhais

Bha Courier Inbhir Nis air bhioran mun gheama mhòr air an 30mh den Ghiblean 1921: "Never before have Skye been playing as well as now. They gave the champions a great fright at Dingwall. The islesmen are determined to take the trophy to the Island. It goes without saying that Kingussie will leave nothing to chance in their meeting with the Skyemen".