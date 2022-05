Luaidh ga dhèanamh air a' Chaiptean Ruairidh MacFhionghain

Convener Macleod said: "Roderick Mackinnon was a thoroughly decent man who was passionate about his local community and a formidable advocate for Barra, the Western Isles and the Gaelic language. His record of serving on the Comhairle for 13 years and his involvement with local groups speaks volumes for his dedication to his community and the community's faith in him as their representative. Our thoughts are with Roddy's wife and family".