Teacsa na litreach (sa Bheurla) bho Bhuidheann Ghlèidhteachais Uibhist a Tuath

Thank you very much for your email yesterday (26/08/19).

We are sorry to learn that you did not receive a response to your previous email of 10th July.

Whilst this was disappointing, we can sympathise because Journalists in general do have a reputation for biased reporting, particularly those from the BBC.

The ways in which people communicate has changed and traditional avenues no longer have the same appeal. It is a reflection of our time that speaking to Journalists would now normally be a low priority for many campaigners.

That said, the North Uist Conservation Group has many members, a significant number of whom live on the Island. The website content is discussed and agreed widely before publication.

No Group members have declared a conflict of interest of any kind with respect to the proposed spaceport development. We would be interested to hear whether supporters of the spaceport could similarly declare their freedom from any conflict of interest !

Moreover, Journalists can themselves have undeclared conflicts of interest which negatively influences the content of their writing.

Of great concern at this time however is the increasing number of reports of abuse, intimidation and bullying which is occurring on the Island. A number of individuals who have declared their opposition to the rocket have reported threats being made against them, including threats of criminal acts.

Incidents of such behaviour have occurred in pubic {sic} and have been recorded, including a lady (identity known but withheld) repeatedly threatening a gentleman over his anti- rocket views at one of the recent Council public meetings.

As you will know, in Sutherland where a rocket launch facility has also been proposed, local opinion is divided we understand that many incidents of threatening behaviour have occurred and been reported to the local Police. It very sad to learn that such behaviour now appears to be occurring on North Uist.

Those of us who live permanently on the North Uist speak about a local "atmosphere of fear". Many have been reluctant to speak out against the "way of things" through fear of being "blacklisted" or worse. This situation contributes to oppression of free speech and perhaps explains why the Islanders amongst our group wish to remain anonymous and why relatively few of the many Islanders opposed to the rocket have written a formal letter of objection.

We appreciate that everyone including the Islanders, is entitled to be able to voice their opinion without fear of making themselves a target for bullying and other repercussions that have already occurred on Sutherland.

North Uist Conservation Group has a duty to help all Islanders (both Group members and otherwise) to be able to express their concerns about the effects of a rocket development and associated pollution on their health, their childrens health, their livelihood (particularly those employed in Tourism) and the sensitive irreplaceable environment.

In a democratic country there must be zero tolerance towards those individuals who engage in bullying and intimidating behaviour in order to achieve their agenda. We encourage anyone on the Island who has been abused or subjected to threatening behaviour to report the matter to the Police and for bystanders to record all such incidents to help the Police with their enquiries.

To their credit, the Council recognised the potential for conflict to occur over the spaceport within the Island community based on their knowledge and past experience. To this end the Council initially took steps to reduce the likelihood of conflict within the community by not publishing individual comments from objectors alongside the authors personal identifying data. We understand that the Council were pressured by a member of the public into revealing personal details which is unfortunate.

It is of great concern to us that many members of the North Uist Conservation Group (particularly Islanders/permanent residents) have chosen not to publicise their personal details under the circumstances and we must all respect their choice. Although this situation is less than ideal, we must all appreciate that persecution of local people for their beliefs by bullying, threatening behaviour and "blacklisting" has occurred and whilst this persists, those at risk will rightly seek to minimise conflict.

We look forward to reading your next article which will be very informative to us.

Best wishes,

Helen

(North Uist Conservation Group)