212 (feat. Lazy Jay)
Added 8 times this week
Chart position
44 All Time Downloads
More from this artist
Playlists featuring this track
Hip Hop's Top 100 Highlights
The 100 biggest Hip Hop tracks of all time, based on sales and streaming, collated by 1Xtra in conjunction with the Official Charts company. *Contains language that may o…
The 100 biggest Hip Hop tracks of all time, based on sales and streaming, collated by 1Xtra in conju…
Updated 632 days ago
|
BBC Radio 1Xtra
Workout Wednesday: Beyoncé, Fatboy Slim, Nicki Minaj...
Motivational tunes to get you moving, featuring music from Beyoncé, Fatboy Slim, Nicki Minaj and more! More playlists from Radio 1.
Motivational tunes to get you moving, featuring music from Beyoncé, Fatboy Slim, Nicki Minaj and mor…
Updated 701 days ago
|
BBC Radio 1