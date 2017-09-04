Faithfully
More from this artist
Playlists featuring this track
Radio 2 Playlist: Pop Ballads - 4th September 2017
Relax and listen in full as Radio 2 brings you the best pop ballads from across the decades. Listen to more playlists from Radio 2
Relax and listen in full as Radio 2 brings you the best pop ballads from across the decades. Listen …
Updated 493 days ago
|
BBC Radio 2
Radio 2 Playlist: Easy - James Arthur, Carly Simon, The Shires...
Tommy Sandhu has the best in classic and current easy sounds from Radio 2. Listen to more playlists from Radio 2
Tommy Sandhu has the best in classic and current easy sounds from Radio 2. Listen to more playlists …
Updated 697 days ago
|
BBC Radio 2