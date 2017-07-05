Fields Of Gold
More from this artist
Playlists featuring this track
Radio 2's Tracks Of My Years Playlist with Nadine Coyle
Radio 2's Tracks of My Years playlist brings together the musical choices of this week's celebrity guest. This week it's the musical choices of Nadine Coyle, formerly of …
Radio 2's Tracks of My Years playlist brings together the musical choices of this week's celebrity g…
Updated 405 days ago
|
BBC Radio 2
Radio 2 Playlist: Morning Acoustic - 5th July 2017
Take it easy with Radio 2's Morning Acoustic playlist. Listen in full to a laid-back selection of new and older tracks. Listen to more playlists from Radio 2
Take it easy with Radio 2's Morning Acoustic playlist. Listen in full to a laid-back selection of ne…
Updated 554 days ago
|
BBC Radio 2