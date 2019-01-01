La Descente d'Orphee aux enfers: Act 2 scene 4; 'Vous partez donc, Orphee' [Chorus] + Entr

Marc‐Antoine Charpentier
COMPOSER: Marc‐Antoine Charpentier

More from this artist

Marc‐Antoine Charpentier Marc‐Antoine Charpentier
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from