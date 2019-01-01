Rhapsody in Blue arr. Lundin for piano and string quintet

George Gershwin & Bengt-Åke Lundin & Staffan Sjöholm & Anders Lundin, Lars In de Betou & Anders Lundin, Lars In de Betou
COMPOSER: George Gershwin
PERFORMER: Bengt-Åke Lundin Staffan Sjöholm
MUSIC ARRANGER: Anders Lundin, Lars In de Betou Anders Lundin, Lars In de Betou
ENSEMBLE: New Stenhammar String Quartet

