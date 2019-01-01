Music to Hear (Five Shakespeare Songs)

George Shearing & Peter Berring & David Brown & Vancouver Chamber Choir & Jon Washburn
COMPOSER: George Shearing
PERFORMER: Peter Berring David Brown
CHOIR: Vancouver Chamber Choir
DIRECTOR: Jon Washburn

More from this artist

George Shearing George Shearing
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from