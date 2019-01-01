Prelude and fugue in E flat major BWV.552 (St Anne), orch. Schoenberg

Johann Sebastian Bach & Arnold Schoenberg & Sydney Symphony Orchestra & Edo de Waart
COMPOSER: Johann Sebastian Bach
ORCHESTRATOR: Arnold Schoenberg
ORCHESTRA: Sydney Symphony Orchestra
CONDUCTOR: Edo de Waart

