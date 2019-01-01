String Quintet in C major, D 956 (4th mvt) (feat. Anne Gastinel)

Quatuor Diotima & Anne Gastinel & Franz Schubert
PERFORMER: Quatuor Diotima
FEATURED ARTIST: Anne Gastinel
COMPOSER: Franz Schubert

