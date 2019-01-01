Stabat mater for 10 voices, organ & basso continuo in C minor

Domenico Scarlatti & Soren Christian Vestergaard & Danish National Radio Chorus & Bo Holten
COMPOSER: Domenico Scarlatti
PERFORMER: Soren Christian Vestergaard
CHOIR: Danish National Radio Chorus
CONDUCTOR: Bo Holten

