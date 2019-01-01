Overture from Tafelmusik

Georg Philipp Telemann & Crispian Steele‐Perkins & Frank de Bruine & King's Consort & Robert King
COMPOSER: Georg Philipp Telemann
PERFORMER: Crispian Steele‐Perkins Frank de Bruine
ENSEMBLE: King's Consort
DIRECTOR: Robert King

