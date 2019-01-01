Take him, earth, for cherishing (feat. Simon Williams, Peter Barley, Stephen Cleobury & Gregory Moore)

Choir of King’s College, Cambridge & Simon Williams & Herbert Howells & Peter Barley & Stephen Cleobury
PERFORMER: Choir of King’s College, Cambridge
FEATURED ARTIST: Simon Williams Peter Barley Stephen Cleobury Gregory Moore
COMPOSER: Herbert Howells

Choir of King's College, Cambridge
