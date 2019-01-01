Introduction and Rondo capriccioso, Op 28

Camille Saint‐Saëns & Janine Jansen & Royal Philharmonic Orchestra & Barry Wordsworth
COMPOSER: Camille Saint‐Saëns
PERFORMER: Janine Jansen
ORCHESTRA: Royal Philharmonic Orchestra
CONDUCTOR: Barry Wordsworth

Camille Saint‐Saëns
