A modern Major General (The Pirates of Penzance)

Arthur Sullivan & Richard Suart & Orchestra and Chorus of Welsh National Opera & Charles Mackerras
COMPOSER: Arthur Sullivan
SINGER: Richard Suart
ORCHESTRA: Orchestra and Chorus of Welsh National Opera
CONDUCTOR: Charles Mackerras

Arthur Sullivan
