Cavalleria Rusticana - The Easter Hymn

Pietro Mascagni & Maria Callas & Orchestra of La Scala, Milan & Tullio Serafin
COMPOSER: Pietro Mascagni
PERFORMER: Maria Callas
ORCHESTRA: Orchestra of La Scala, Milan
CONDUCTOR: Tullio Serafin

More from this artist

Pietro Mascagni Pietro Mascagni
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from