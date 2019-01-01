Havanaise for violin and orchestra, Op.83 (feat. Itzhak Perlman, Jean Martinon & Orchestre de Paris)

Camille Saint‐Saëns & Itzhak Perlman & Jean Martinon & Orchestre de Paris
COMPOSER: Camille Saint‐Saëns
FEATURED ARTIST: Itzhak Perlman Jean Martinon Orchestre de Paris

Camille Saint‐Saëns
