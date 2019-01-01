Company for String Orchestra (feat. Kremerata Baltica)

Gidon Kremer & Philip Glass & Kremerata Baltica
PERFORMER: Gidon Kremer
COMPOSER: Philip Glass
FEATURED ARTIST: Kremerata Baltica

