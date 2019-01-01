Sound the trumpet, real. Britten for 2 voices and piano [from 'Come ye sons of Art']

Henry Purcell & Benjamin Britten & Anthony Rolfe Johnson & John Mark Ainsley & Graham Johnson
COMPOSER: Henry Purcell
MUSIC ARRANGER: Benjamin Britten
SINGER: Anthony Rolfe Johnson John Mark Ainsley
PERFORMER: Graham Johnson

More from this artist

Henry Purcell Henry Purcell
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from