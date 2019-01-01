Peter Grimes (Sea Interlude No 3)

Benjamin Britten & Steuart Bedford & Giselle Allen & Britten Pears Orchestra
COMPOSER: Benjamin Britten
CONDUCTOR: Steuart Bedford
SINGER: Giselle Allen
ORCHESTRA: Britten Pears Orchestra

