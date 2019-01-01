Fantasy for violin and orchestra in C major, Op 131

Robert Schumann & Thomas Zehetmair & Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra & Nikolaus Harnoncourt
COMPOSER: Robert Schumann
PERFORMER: Thomas Zehetmair
ORCHESTRA: Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra
CONDUCTOR: Nikolaus Harnoncourt

