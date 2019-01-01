[Der] Rosenkavalier [The Knight of the Rose]

Anon. & Sydney Symphony Orchestra & Stuart Challender & Richard Strauss
MUSIC ARRANGER: Anon.
ORCHESTRA: Sydney Symphony Orchestra
CONDUCTOR: Stuart Challender
COMPOSER: Richard Strauss

More from this artist

Richard Strauss Richard Strauss
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from