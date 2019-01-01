A Hymn to the Virgin

Benjamin Britten & Patricia Forbes & Christopher Royall & Neil MacKenzie & Simon Birchall
COMPOSER: Benjamin Britten
PERFORMER: Patricia Forbes Christopher Royall Neil MacKenzie Simon Birchall
CHOIR: The Sixteen
DIRECTOR: Harry Christophers

Benjamin Britten
