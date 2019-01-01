Keyboard Concerto No 3 in D major, BWV 1054; 1st movement

Johann Sebastian Bach & Angela Hewitt & Australian Chamber Orchestra & Richard Tognetti
COMPOSER: Johann Sebastian Bach
PERFORMER: Angela Hewitt
ORCHESTRA: Australian Chamber Orchestra
DIRECTOR: Richard Tognetti

