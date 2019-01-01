Concerto for Trumpet & Orchestra in D major

Georg Philipp Telemann & Friedemann Immer & Musica Antiqua Köln & Reinhard Goebel
COMPOSER: Georg Philipp Telemann
PERFORMER: Friedemann Immer
ENSEMBLE: Musica Antiqua Köln
DIRECTOR: Reinhard Goebel

Georg Philipp Telemann
