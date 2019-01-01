Excerpt Act 3 (A Midsummer Night's Dream Op.64) (feat. Owen Brannigan & Elizabeth Harwood)

London Symphony Orchestra & Benjamin Britten & Owen Brannigan & Elizabeth Harwood
PERFORMER: London Symphony Orchestra
COMPOSER: Benjamin Britten
FEATURED ARTIST: Owen Brannigan Elizabeth Harwood

