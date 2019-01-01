In the Bleak Midwinter (A Boy Was Born Op.3) (feat. St Paul’s Cathedral Choir & John Scott)

Benjamin Britten & St Paul’s Cathedral Choir & John Scott
COMPOSER: Benjamin Britten
FEATURED ARTIST: St Paul’s Cathedral Choir John Scott

More from this artist

Benjamin Britten Benjamin Britten
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from