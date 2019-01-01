BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Sonata for violin and piano no. 3 (Op.25) in A minor "dans le caractere populair

George Enescu & George Enescu & Dinu Lipatti
COMPOSER: George Enescu
PERFORMER: George Enescu Dinu Lipatti

More from this artist

George Enescu George Enescu
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from