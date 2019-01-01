BBC Music is changing. Find out more

The Hebrides, Op 26 (feat. Scottish Chamber Orchestra & Joseph Swensen)

Felix Mendelssohn & Scottish Chamber Orchestra & Joseph Swensen
COMPOSER: Felix Mendelssohn
FEATURED ARTIST: Scottish Chamber Orchestra Joseph Swensen

