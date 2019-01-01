BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Horn Concerto No 1 in E flat major, Op 11 (3rd mvt)

Richard Strauss & David Pyatt & Britten Sinfonia & Nicholas Cleobury
COMPOSER: Richard Strauss
PERFORMER: David Pyatt
ORCHESTRA: Britten Sinfonia
CONDUCTOR: Nicholas Cleobury

More from this artist

Richard Strauss Richard Strauss
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from