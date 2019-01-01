BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Keyboard Concerto No 7 in G minor, BWV 1058

Johann Sebastian Bach & Sir András Schiff & Chamber Orchestra of Europe & Sir András Schiff
COMPOSER: Johann Sebastian Bach
PERFORMER: Sir András Schiff
ORCHESTRA: Chamber Orchestra of Europe
DIRECTOR: Sir András Schiff

More from this artist

Johann Sebastian Bach Johann Sebastian Bach
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from