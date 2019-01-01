BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Belle nuit, o nuit d'amour (The Tales of Hoffmann) (feat. Claudia Eder, Orchestre national de France, Seiji Ozawa & Chœur de Radio France)

Edita Gruberová & Jacques Offenbach & Claudia Eder & Orchestre national de France & Seiji Ozawa
PERFORMER: Edita Gruberová
COMPOSER: Jacques Offenbach
FEATURED ARTIST: Claudia Eder Orchestre national de France Seiji Ozawa Chœur de Radio France

