Fantasia on Christmas Carols

Ralph Vaughan Williams & Sir David Willcocks & Hervey Alan & Choir of King’s College, Cambridge & London Symphony Orchestra
COMPOSER: Ralph Vaughan Williams
CONDUCTOR: Sir David Willcocks
SINGER: Hervey Alan
CHOIR: Choir of King’s College, Cambridge
ORCHESTRA: London Symphony Orchestra

